Lycia returns with brand new (and limited) 7 inch single ‘Simpler Times’/’A far away Place’

Out via Avantgarde on March 4th is the newest Lycia single “Simpler Times”/”A far away Place”, which is being released as a 7 inch single in 2 different formats, one in babypink & black (300 copies), and pure black (200 copies).

The single comes less than a year after the “Casa Luna” EP. Here’s what Mike VanPortfleet says about this single: “After John Fair and I revived “Except” and “Galatea” for Casa Luna it stirred up quite a bit of nostalgia in me. John and I started working together in 1982 and he was my main collaborator throughout the 1980s. Back then our goals were to write songs in the post-punk and synth styles of the time. After Casa Luna, John and I discussed reviving additional old songs, but decided instead to write a couple new songs in the same way we worked back then. So we kept it a bit more minimal and tried to create in the same way we did back then. We tried this a couple times in the past with the Dust sessions in 1994 and Empty Space in 1999 and it didn’t work, with both sounding more in sync with the time they were created. When John rejoined the band on “In Flickers” (2018) we collaborated on “A Failure” and “Mist”, and those two songs really recaptured the spirit of the way we worked and wrote back then. Which then led to our remakes of “Except” and “Galatea” for Casa Luna and then to these two new songs.”