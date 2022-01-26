Mr. Skin Invites Fans to Vote for Their Favorite Celebrity Butts!

(Chicago, IL / January 26, 2022) — Who has the best bottom that tops them all? That’s the question being posed by top celebrity nudity site Mr. Skin (MrSkin.com) in a new poll for fans, ‘The Best Butts at Mr. Skin’, with voting underway until Friday, February 4.

After hours of scouring the site’s extensive database and determining the most popular searches based on Mr. Skin members’ personal preferences, a Top Ten list emerged of its members’ Top bottoms.

Jennifer Lopez

Nathalie Emmanuel

Salma Hayek

Jurnee Smollett

Megan Thee Stallion

Elle Fanning

Brandee Evans

Cardi B

Lily James

Tessa Thompson

“It wasn’t an easy decision to find the ten best celeb butts of Mr. Skin, but I think we finally got to the bottom of the situation and have found a voter’s paradise,” said a company representative of the poll. “We had to make some tough decisions here, but the fans have the toughest decision of all. Get to voting and good luck!”

All fans need to do is visit MrSkin.com/promos/best-celeb-butt and click on each star’s selected thumbnail on the page to watch a scene and choose their favorite set of buns.

Unlock Mr. Skin’s entire collection of more than 20,000 stars, 200,000 pics & clips and 30,000 films and TV shows in full HD video. New members can find incredible holiday and New Year’s deals by joining now.

Follow Mr. Skin on Twitter @mrskinceleb, Instagram @mrskincelebs and Facebook @mrskincelebs.

ABOUT MR. SKIN: MrSkin.com is the world’s foremost authority on celebrity nudity, and MrSkin.com is the web’s #1 go-to destination for the complete skinny on Hollywood starlets at their hottest. Founded in 1999 by movie buff Jim McBride, MrSkin.com has grown exponentially, now attracting more than 10 million unique visitors every month who come to experience the site’s cast library of sexy celebrity content – including more than 20,000 actress bios, 30,000 movie and TV show reviews and over 200,000 pictures and videos.

