Eric Oberto “Darkness Never Lies” (Adoration Destroyed Remix) Single

After the success of his single, “Darkness Never Lies”, ERIC OBERTO brings you the latest version interpreted by Erik Gustafson from ADORATION DESTROYED. “His task was to turn my Dark/Downtempo song into a DJ/Dancefloor masterpiece, and he knocked it out of the park!”, saysERIC OBERTO.

He goes on to say, “Erik and I go way back to the days of the 90’s Industrial/Goth scene of Austin, Texas! He was in the band Terminal 46 and I was in Tungsten Coil. Our bands ruled that scene back then and I will cherish those memories forever! I’ve always wanted to work with Erik again, but the opportunity never revealed itself (until now). This remix marks our first collaboration in a long time, and there’s more coming from us soon, so stay tuned…”

Here’s a quote about this remix directly from Erik Gustafson:

“This was a great opportunity to work with an old friend. Our bands had toured together many years ago, so this was so cool! While I liked his original song; it has this morose feel and vibe, I was definitely feeling like I could turn this into a Dancefloor/DJ banger and kinda also make it heavier. I feel I nailed those things by adding this “Orgy/The Birthday Massacre” fuzz guitar and some galloping programming and a big beat. I am really happy with how it came out! I think it could find a home on many Spotify Industrial, Dark electro, and even Synthwave/Industrial bass playlists!”

“Darkness Never Lies” is about the lies people tell and the fears that rule their lives. It’s a warning to live honestly, intently, and urgently. In your final darkness, that all untold truths become your last regrets. The original version is featured in the motion picture- Amityville Cult. Eric’s debut as a Director and Editor are spotlighted in his music video for- “Darkness Never Lies”, which is a bonus feature on the Amityville Cult DVD/Blu-ray.

What makes ERIC OBERTO’s composition truly unique is his ability to embrace his diagnosis of synesthesia and right ear deafness. This has created a technique for composition that is nothing short of original. Read Eric’s story HERE:

