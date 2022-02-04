iVardensphere Album Out Today!

Industrial-tribalist iVardenspehere presents the album “Ragemaker,” released today on Metropolis Records. Complex and layered, “Ragemaker” weaves electronics with haunting vocals, textured orchestral crescendos and percussive rhythms, creating hymns to totemic gods of war and rebirth, and to unknown ancient goddesses of harvest & hunt, telling the tragic mythos of The Shattering Queen. “Ragemaker” is a work of art – masterful and immersive. Comparisons to soundtrack work such as the Mad Max Fury Road soundtrack by Junkie XL, the dramatic escalations of Hans Zimmer’s works are easily made. iVardensphere made their debut in 2009, since that time the tribal Industrial Canadian act have tested the boundaries of percussion and electronics. The new “Ragemaker” album is available through all digital and streaming platforms as well as on CD. Please contact me if you are interested in an interview with the band.

