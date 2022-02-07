NINE INCH NAILS Announces 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

NINE INCH NAILS will embark on a 2022 U.S. tour this spring. The trek will include three shows in April and May, followed by more than half a dozen dates in September. One of the shows, on September 24 at the Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, will include support from MINISTRY and NITZER EBB. The tour includes appearances at the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and the inaugural Primavera Sound in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

NINE INCH NAILS 2022 U.S. tour dates:

Apr. 28 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Apr. 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

May 01 – Franklin, TN @ First Bank Amphitheater

Sep. 02 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sep. 07 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

Sep. 09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep. 11 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sep. 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Zappos Theater

Sep. 16-18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

Sep. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center (with MINISTRY and NITZER EBB)

Last August, NINE INCH NAILS scrapped all of its previously announced shows for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In March 2020, NINE INCH NAILS surprise-released two new albums: “Ghosts V: Together” and “Ghosts VI: Locusts”. Consisting of 23 new instrumental tracks, they were described on NIN‘s web site as “two different records for two different mindsets.”

Prior to “Ghosts V: Together” and “Ghosts VI: Locusts”, Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross last shared new NINE INCH NAILS music in a series of records released over three years: “Not The Actual Events” in 2016, “Add Violence” in 2017 and “Bad Witch” in 2018, with the latter followed by a tour.

The pair have spent much of the past few years composing scores for TV and film projects like “Bird Box”, “Waves” and “Watchmen”. They also worked with Halsey on “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” and were honored with an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for “Best Original Score” for their work on “Soul”.