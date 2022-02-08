AUTUMN TEARS & ZERESH Address Loss & Obsession With Widowing/Possessing Split

Posted on February 8, 2022

Neo-classical act, AUTUMN TEARS is proud to partner with ZERESH‘s Tamar Singer to present a split album,  Widowing/Possessing featuring seven new AUTUMN TEARS tracks and six new ZERESH tracks. This split release is a meeting of AUTUMN TEARS‘ unique neoclassical arrangement and ZERESH‘s own brand of dark folk mixed with mesmerizing vocals.

Widowing‘s themes center on the loss of a loved one. the loss of oneself, and a journey to try and find either inner peace or to completely give up. 

Possessing‘s themes deal with obsession towards people, the thin line between love/possession and the lingering of dead or non-existent relationships. The lyrics for Possessing are taken from Shakespeare’s sonnets and the poetry of John Clare. 

Widowing/Possessing is available as a digital download and in CD edition limited to 500 copies worldwide. Included in the CD edition are two separate mini fold out lyric posters – one for each band!

“The songs for Possessing were written to fit in with AUTUMN TEARS‘s, Widowing. Therefore they are more romantic and a bit “cleaner” than my previous works. Yet it is dark and gets even darker towards the end.”
– Tamar Singer (ZERESH)
