AUTUMN TEARS & ZERESH Address Loss & Obsession With Widowing/Possessing Split

Neo-classical act, AUTUMN TEARS is proud to partner with ZERESH‘s Tamar Singer to present a split album, Widowing/Possessing featuring seven new AUTUMN TEARS tracks and six new ZERESH tracks. This split release is a meeting of AUTUMN TEARS‘ unique neoclassical arrangement and ZERESH‘s own brand of dark folk mixed with mesmerizing vocals.

Widowing‘s themes center on the loss of a loved one. the loss of oneself, and a journey to try and find either inner peace or to completely give up.

Possessing‘s themes deal with obsession towards people, the thin line between love/possession and the lingering of dead or non-existent relationships. The lyrics for Possessing are taken from Shakespeare’s sonnets and the poetry of John Clare.

Widowing/Possessing is available as a digital download and in CD edition limited to 500 copies worldwide. Included in the CD edition are two separate mini fold out lyric posters – one for each band!