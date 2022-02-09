CHRISTIAN DEATH Announces New Album, ‘Evil Becomes Rule’ & US Tour Dates

Gothic death rock pioneers CHRISTIAN DEATH have announced their highly-anticipated new full-length album, Evil Becomes Rule.



The band has also announced a North American tour! The trek will kick off on May 5 in Akron, OH and will conclude in Brooklyn, NY on May 29! Tickets are on sale now. More dates to be announced!



Pre-sales for Evil Becomes Rule are active NOW! The album is available on digital and CD formats as well as vinyl LP variants in transparent blue, red marble and black colors.



About Evil Becomes Rule, Valor Kand says the following:

“Both Evil Becomes Rule and The Root Of All Evilution are pretty much the story of evil. These songs are generally about “The Evil Within Society,” not necessarily stemming from a demon, or a devil, or a God. Instead, it’s about something concerning the evil within mankind.



Evil Becomes Rule is a continuation of this theme. We’re going from the present time into the future. When we started writing this album, we anticipated an event like the pandemic; a disastrous event occurring on the earth. So now we’re asking the question, “maybe this is just the beginning of it?”

