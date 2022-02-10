DISTURBED’s DAVID DRAIMAN To TREVOR NOAH: ‘You’re A Hypocritical, Self-Righteous, Pathetic Man’

SOURCE: BLABBERMOUTH

DISTURBED‘s David Draiman has blasted Trevor Noah as “a hypocritical, self-righteous, pathetic man” after “The Daily Show” host implied podcaster Joe Rogan is guilty of racism.

Over the weekend, Rogan apologized after a montage of clips showed him repeatedly using the N-word over the years. Rogan also addressed a 2013 clip from his podcast in which he discussed going to see a “Planet Of The Apes” movie in a predominantly black neighborhood. He said that walking into the movie theater was like walking into “Planet Of The Apes”. In Rogan‘s apology, he denied calling black people “apes” and insisted it “wasn’t a racist story, but it sounded terrible,” explaining he was “just trying to be entertaining.”

On Monday’s (February 7) episode of “The Daily Show”, Noah called out Rogan for his apology, saying: “First of all, he said he would never say that black people are apes, but he said that. That’s literally what he said. It’s not just racist. That’s O.G. racism. That’s the original, old-school racism. That’s on the Mount Rushmore of racism. ‘Black people are apes’ is right next to burning crosses and every Bugs Bunny cartoon from the 1940s.” Noah went on to say that he found Rogan‘s assertion that he wasn’t being “racist” but just “being entertaining” particularly “illuminating.”

“No, Joe, I think you were using racism to be entertaining,” Noah said. Even if Rogan wasn’t specifically trying to “offend” black people, Noah said, “you knew that offending black people would get a laugh out of those white friends that you were with.”

Earlier today, Draiman shared a video of Noah‘s “The Daily Show” segment and included screenshots of a series of Trevor‘s that resurfaced when he was selected to succeed Jon Stewart as the host of Comedy Central‘s “The Daily Show”. They included Jewish jokes, such as, “Almost bumped a Jewish kid crossing the road. He didn’t look b4 crossing but I still would hav felt so bad in my German car.” Noah also made jokes about domestic violence, white women and suggesting women should “fear” his penis because “the more you fear something, the bigger it appears.”

Draiman wrote: “You’re a hypocritical, self righteous, pathetic man @Trevornoah

“The rules should be the same for everyone Be it @joerogan OR @Trevornoah .

“What I can’t stomach is holier than thou hypocrisy, claiming your shit doesn’t stink, but the other guy’s does. I don’t want either cancelled.

“Make all the jokes you want, but when @Trevornoah thinks his rhetoric is fine, but @joerogan ‘s isn’t, or he doubts the sincerity of Joe‘s apology when Trevor never even offered one, I have no problem calling him (Trevor) out for the self righteous hypocrite he is.”

When Noah‘s tweets first surfaced in 2015, he wanted his critics to know the comments didn’t represent him. “To reduce my views to a handful of jokes that didn’t land is not a true reflection of my character,” he said, “nor my evolution as a comedian.”

At the time, Comedy Central also released a statement defending Noah and warning people not to prematurely judge him. “Like many comedians, Trevor Noah pushes boundaries; he is provocative and spares no one, himself included,” the network said. “To judge him or his comedy based on a handful of jokes is unfair. Trevor is a talented comedian with a bright future at Comedy Central.”

On Sunday, the chief executive of Spotify addressed Rogan‘s past use of racial slurs, telling staff in a memo that while he found the comments “incredibly hurtful” and inconsistent with company values, he did not believe “silencing” the podcaster was the answer.

Joe‘s podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming giant.