NOW ON YouTube: the MKULTRASOUND PodCast with drumstar Jason Meudt

A friend of AZ’s since the late 90’s drummer extraordinaire / artist / filmmaker Jason Meudt is a veteran of the Chicago music scene having drummed with his bands, Monkeys With Handguns. Emperors and Elephants, Straddlin Rosie and most recently with Embryonic Autopsy along side with Tim King (SOil/Oppressor) & Scott Roberts (Otep).

We’ll showcase four of Jason’s projects beginning with Monkeys With Handguns. “Monkeys with Handguns was formed in 1998. Four friends who played together in various other bands in the Chicago area, joined forces to create something new. Their music was abrasive as well as melodic. The band appeared on Zanders syndicated FM radio show in 2000.

Also up is his band Chicago’s own Emperors and Elephants, a hard driving, modern, heavy rock band in the vein of Alice in Chains, Shinedown, and Seether. Formed in 2010, they gathered a LOT of momentum in Chicago and its surrounding area. Their song ‘Your Will’ has been featured on Chicago area active rock stations 105.5 The KAT and 95.1 WIIL Rock. The track gained so much attention from WIIL rock listeners that they were invited to play an on air acoustic performance.

Jason’s current project is Stradlin’ Rosie a four man band playin kickass Rock n Roll ! Olivier at Sleaze Roxx said of their debut EP:

“How good is Stradlin’ Rosie‘s debut self-titled EP? Well, how about it’s fantastic!”

“Stradlin’ Rosie have delivered a very good debut EP and one that I will definitely be playing for the rest of the year and beyond.”

Most recently Jason Meudt filmed and played on the new video from Embryonic Autopsy a death metal band designed to bring back the sheer brutality of 90s old school death metal. The band is led by vocalist Tim King (SOiL/Oppressor) & Scott Roberts (Otep) on guitar. Debut album on MASSACRE Records Feb 18, 2022

Filmed for YouTube by Cassie Balazic.