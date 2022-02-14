Goth Rock Act, METAMORPH Turns Mayhem Into Magic With New Single

In time for Valentine’s day, “witchy” goth rock band, METAMORPH has just unveiled their new single, “Love In The Wreckage.” The song tells a story of life in today’s chaotic world. It’s a transmutation of the world’s chaos into love; a tale of light in the dark. The lyric video made its premiere on Side-Line on February 13 HERE:

METAMORPH‘s music has always been about change. 2021 was full of so much chaos and pain. METAMORPH‘s Margot Day says: “There has been a strange undercurrent of joy in the madness. I found myself transforming this emotional intensity into a spiritual awakening. These new lyrics and melodies are pouring in like an avalanche.”

“Love In The Wreckage” is available on all digital platforms NOW. More METAMORPH songs written by Margot Day and produced by Erik Gustafson will drop in 2022.

Buy/Stream METAMORPH Now Via BANDCAMP

With a witchy goth vibe, METAMORPH’smusic is a pulse driven entry into other dimensions of song and dance. A vortex of melody and throbbing rhythms and an enticing alchemy of electronics and acoustics capable of awakening human potential.

Songstress Margot Day’s multi-range vocals and mastery of the flute entwine with multi-instrumentalist Kurtis Knight casting a spell of love in their METAMORPH releases “Sigils & Spirals” “Ether” and “The 4 Elements”. Featuring the music video “Daisy Logic” on the METAMORPH YouTube channel. METAMORPH tuning is A=432hz – natures frequency.

Margot Day was an integral part of the 80’s NYC underground music scene while fronting the legendary Goth band “The Plague” with the Album “Naraka”. A native New Yorker, who has escaped temporarily to the jungle, Margot Day is conjuring new METAMORPH songs. Dropping the single “Love in the Wreckage” Valentines 2022 – on all platforms. Produced by Cleopatra recording artist Erik Gustafson. LITW transforms the worlds chaos into love….

METAMORPH is “music for morphing”. Inviting the listener to welcome change and “become the wave, the witch, the butterfly, the pirate, the phoenix”…