JE T’AIME Drowns Its Sorrows In Endless Parties With New Album ‘Passive’

French post-punk band, JE T’AIME has unveiled the first part of their two-part album, PASSIVE/AGGRESSIVE.

‘PASSIVE’ is the central link of a trilogy started by the eponymous album of the band , JE T’AIME. We follow the evolution of the same antihero; a common avatar of the three musicians. The tone hardens, the atmosphere becomes more melancholic, and the lyrics embrace bitterness and anger.

The new album, ‘PASSIVE’ continues the theme about the difficulty of growing up. Our main character is constantly caught up in the past, repeats the same mistakes and ends up not being able to move forward in his life. It is no mystery that the band’s music constantly looks for influences in the past 80’s for that reason.



“The three of us have very different influences. So, on this record, we felt the need to find how to mix our three personalities while maintaining coherence. That gives a more complex sound, but still catchy, dark and open at the same time, to bring life to the lyrics based on our own stories.”

If this episode is called ‘PASSIVE’ despite its obvious energy, what can be expected of the next chapter that will close the trilogy, ‘AGGRESSIVE’ coming in October?

About the “Stupid Songs” music video:



Can doubtful musical taste put your life in danger of dying? At least that’s what it looks like in this new music video from the Parisian trio JE T’AIME who invited the singer Ophelia from coldwavers Saigon Blue Rain to sing (and sigh) in front of the camera. Or is it simply a schizophrenic delusion of a lovesick singer? You’ll be the judge.

dBoy, Tall Bastard and Crazy Z. are “partners in crime”. Merging electro-clash, new-wave, and post-punk, they founded JE T’AIME in 2018 and released a first eponymous album carved in the stones of the goth caves of old Europe. The music of the trio, signed to both Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records, is reminiscent of the great era of the Mancunian Factory.



From its first year, the band took part in some major events such as W-Fest and Owls & Bats Festival, while performing all over Europe. A live album called Live At Gibus recorded in Paris, followed immediately as a marker of this spectacular start.



In 2021, the silence of the three men reached a point where their labels began to wonder whether they were a real band and musicians capable of writing other records, or another ephemeral talent. But the band was focusing on a more important work. They’d secluded themselves on the Brittany coast recording PASSIVE/AGRESSIVE, an ambitious double-album. The first part, PASSIVE was released on Valentine’s day : February 14th, 2022. The second one, AGRESSIVE will follow next October.



The first single of PASSIVE is the song “Another Day In Hell”, released in the spring of 2021 and the second “Give Me More Kohl” in the fall of the same year with a powerful music video, a living testimony of the past ceremonies that were 80’s goth parties.

dBoy :Vocals

Crazy Z. : Bass

Tall Bastard : Guitar