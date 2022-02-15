Darkwave Act VVMPYRE Drops A Nod To Cult Horror Movies With New Single, “Offering”

Darkwave act VVMPYRE begins a new reign in blood in 2022 with a horrific new single “Offering”. Inspired by vampire cults and 70’s cult horror films, “Offering” is a track that personifies the leaders of these cults in an alluring anthem,

VVMPYRE creates a modernized sound with a rekindled inspiration from artists like Sisters Of Mercy and Inkubus Sukkubus.

In a search for the right voice, VVMPYRE reached out to CORLYX singer Caitlin Stokes. VVMPYRE‘s twisted imagination is met with a set of lyrics as if the chant to a ceremony against the backdrop of increasingly massive and infectious melodies.



Together with VVMPYRE‘s production, “Offering” is a monstrous mix of classic electrogoth, 70’s horror scores, and modern darkwave to form a bloody anthem that unleashes a barrage of hooks. Brandon Ashley of DTuned Brighton Productions and The Dark adds a gripping guitar to the mix, building the track up further in the chorus and bridge, only equally met by VVMPYRE‘s haunting organ melodies.

VVMPYRE‘s “Offering” is available NOW on all digital platforms including Bandcamp.

UK video producer Marc Hamill was sought out to capture the cult imagery and horror of the classic films whose scores inspired the track. Caitlin then worked up a shocking single artwork inspired by the posters for these films. She also used this opportunity to record a small set of footagage which she edited together with Marc’s footage. Alongside some additional editing, the result was a mini horror film in and of itself, hauntingly contextualizing both VVMPYRE‘s vision for the track and the amount of sacrifice required to achieve the final result.

Though few know even the real name of the ever evolving figure, VVMPYRE has quickly made various waves throughout their short stint under the name. From DJ to producer to music critic, the ambition of the aptly titled “Soundtrack of Your Nightmare” seems to have little if any bounds. Within most of these pursuits, VVMPYRE has kept a consistent taste in horror and club music, with an additional appreciation for heavy guitars. While not afraid to enjoy a more familiar and accessible tune, VVMPYRE always has an eye to the underground, constantly searching for the next new sound or inspiring classic.



This search has blended into the music, blending elements of Darkwave, classic horror, Synthwave, and the New Wave of British Heavy Metal among other influences to create a sound that rekindles and modernizes the “Electrogoth” sound of the 90’s that is VVMPYRE‘s passionate fascination. The darkness in the most brutal of these influences reflects in the heavy kicks and driving basslines alongside a horror orchestra. This is in contrast to the catchy and memorable melodies and hooks, often backed by a rotating of increasingly unpredictable set of vocalists that line between the Goth and the Synthwave scene. Paired with lyrics of desire, darkness, and death, these vocalists find their darkest side as VVMPYRE leaves one promise always… It only gets darker from here…