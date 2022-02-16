FREDRIK CROONA Condemns The Vain With New Project & Debut Single, “Scum”

Fredrik Croona whose projects have included the likes of MENSCHDEFEKT, CROONA & CYNICAL EXISTENCE has announced a new project, AGAINST I and debut single, “Scum.”

“Scum” is a dedication to all the lowlifes who treat other people like shit and care for nothing but themselves. People who are so full of themselves that they don’t see or care about anything else. This is the first song that opens the door into a carnival of the obscene, deranged & faulty people and to the darkness of human psyche.” – Fredrik Croona

“Scum” is available NOW on all digital platforms courtesy of Insane Records.

