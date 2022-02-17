This Weekend on an ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND Podcast: FASIONISTA EMILY SIFRIT

Our favorite jet setting co hostess will be joining us remotely fresh off her trip from Las Vegas.

Emily Sifrit is the fashion designer behind e.Kaye, originally established in Chicago, IL. Her design style stems from decades of hands-on experience, beginning at age 7 from her grandmother’s sewing table. She has let imagination and insight guide the way since. She’s been known to create rare garments using materials such as burlap, industrial tarps, and canvas. Her statements are versatile, edgy, feminine, and always nod to pure sensuality.

About the brand:

e.Kaye first emerged in 2010 with a modest fashion show produced by friends & family for friends & family. In the years following the initial launch, e.Kaye was featured in a menagerie of productions including Fashion Focus Chicago, Fashion in the Streets, and a series of RAW Natural Born Artists showcases across the US. (In which Emily was voted a top 3 finalist for designer of the year in 2013) In 2017, with the guidance of a mentor in the industry, Emily took a more concentrated approach to banding and the building of a true fashion house. She shifted her focus and embraced custom couture while allowing fresh collections to flow each season. 2018 brought her first invitation to New York Fashion Week where she showed a two part collection aptly named ‘twenty eighteen’. The very next season, e.Kaye was named one of NYFW’s top ten ‘Ones to Watch’ and showed at the prestigious Pier 59. Here we are. Twenty Twenty. In this house fresh life is presented through the art of fashion, and you are invited to ignite your definition of self expression.

