SNOG RELEASE NEW ALBUM AND VIDEOS

The legendary Australian band SNOG, have just released “Eight Offerings for the Undead” their latest in a prolific career that began thirty years ago with their debut 1992 album “Lies Inc.” The songs transcribed here speak of eyes that yearn to hear and ears that long to sing, an occult realm where the waking hours are a shadowy coma, a hypnotic narcosis whence dark puppeteers manipulate the fragile mass mind. Amidst the titanic struggle between light and dark, played out by those few awake and the many, many asleep – take these humble offerings of solace and song back to your world. Sing them loud and let them grow. SNOG founder David Thrussell has weathered many storms, been lashed by violent torrents and burned flying too close to the blistering sun. Released by Metropolis Records, “Eight Offerings for the Undead” sparked a pair of new videos for “Jaded” and “The Masque of Evil” and is available through all digital and streaming platforms. A limited edition deluxe LP record/vinyl with lyric inner sleeve and accompanying CD with 6 extra tracks is also available from Metropolis.

https://schmerkindustries.bandcamp.com/album/eight-offerings-for-the-undead