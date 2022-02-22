Beauty In Chaos releases ‘Behind The Veil’ LP with all-female vocal lineup, plus video for ‘Grasp The Stars’ ft. Betsy Martin

LA-based label 33.3 Music Collective has announced the release of ‘Behind The Veil’, the highly-anticipated new album from Beauty In Chaos. Recorded, mixed and produced by Grammy nominated producer Michael Rozon, this all-female featured collection brings back three BIC alumni – Tish Ciravolo, Cinthya Hussey and Betsy Martin – as well as new family members Whitney Tai, Elena Alice Fossi and Pinky Turzo.

“The concept of this all female release started to take form when we added “Stranger” (ft. Kat Leon) as the closing track of ‘The Storm Before The Calm’. It was a bit different than the rest of the album, but it turned into the perfect lead-in to the direction of this new record,” says BIC curator Michael Ciravolo.

“Our past formula has been to follow up each of our two albums with a remix record. This time I decided to change the script a bit and include a remix of each song on ‘Behind The Veil’.”

Earlier, Beauty In Chaos released the singles ‘Orion’ ft. Whitney Tai and ‘Kiss of the World’ ft. Elena Alice Fossi. In addition to the six new songs, this release features some diverse re-envisions by Tim Palmer, MGT, John Fryer, Statik, Tommy Hatz, Julian Shah-Tayler and Michael Rozon.

An evolving and revolving collective, Beauty In Chaos also presents the video for ‘Grasp The Stars’ featuring Caterwaul front-woman Betsy Martin, the album’s dark and heavy closer. Industrialism Filmscreated what Ciravolo describes as a “homage to the ’87-’88 Scream scene in Los Angeles”. Scream was a popular darkwave club, where Ciravolo’s former band Human Drama and Martin’s Caterwaul were staples.

Betsy Martin notes, “The music took me to a place of being in a meteor shower of emotion. It brought out feelings of how we sometimes create unhappiness for ourselves with manipulation brought on by pain, causing such confusion. I could visualize dodging these sharp and pointy damaging stars of thoughts whizzing by in my head. The music travels a celestial path to a calm after a storm.”

33.3 Music is releasing ‘Behind The Veil’ on CD and limited-run vinyl. As with all BIC releases, a 25-track digital version is included with all physical copies. Ciravolo imparts “I am blessed with a lot of talented friends that created more remixes than would fit into the time-constraints of the CD. I value everyone’s time and talents, so I convinced 33.3 to release ‘Further Behind The Veil’, which contains these additional re-envisions as part of a limited edition 2-CD set.”

The Limited Edition 2-CD Set contains the bonus CD ‘Further Behind The Veil’, which includes additional remixes by Paul Wiley (Marilyn Manson), Sin Quirin (Ministry), Kitty Lectro, Bentley Jones, Roman Marisak, Kevin Kipnis, Julian Shah-Tayler and The Phoenix Supernova, as well as an extended album version of ‘Orion’.

The ‘Behind The Veil’ album is available across streaming platforms, including Bandcamp. It can also be obtained, in all formats, directly from Beauty In Chaos’ online store at https://www.beautyinchaosmusic.com/music-store.

TRACK LIST

1. ‘Afterlife’ ft. Tish Ciravolo

Lyrics by Tish Ciravolo. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

2. ‘The Kiss Of The World’ ft. Elena Alice Fossi

Lyrics by Elena Alice Fossi. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

3. ‘Not Your Fault’ ft. Pinky Turzo

Lyrics by Pinky Turzo. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

4. ‘Orion’ ft. Whitney Tai.

Lyrics by Whitney Tai. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

5. ‘Open Wound Heart’ ft. Cinthya Hussey

Lyrics by Cinthya Hussey. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

6. ‘Grasp The Stars’ ft. Betsy Martin

Lyrics by Betsy Martin. Music by Michael Ciravolo/ Michael Rozon

7. ‘Afterlife’ (JST Mix) ft. Tish Ciravolo

Remix by Julian Shah-Tayler

8. ‘The Kiss Of The World’ (MGT Mix) ft. Elena Alice Fossi

Remix by Mark Gemini Thwaite

9. ‘Not your Fault’ (Meltdown Mix) ft. Pinky Turzo

Remix by Michael Rozon

10. ‘Orion’ (Asteron Mix) ft. Whitney Tai

Remix by Tommy Hatz

11. ‘Open Wound Heart’ (Edge Of Reality Mix) ft. Cinthya Hussey Remix by Tim Palmer

12. ‘Grasp The Stars’ (Collide Mix) ft. Betsy Martin

Remix by Statik

13. ‘Open Wound Heart’ (Shadows of Coils Mix) ft. Cinthya Hussey

Remix by John Fryer

CREDITS – ‘Grasp The Stars’

Recorded, mixed and produced by Michael Rozon

Betsy Martin – vocals

Michael Ciravolo – guitar and video concept

Tish Ciravolo – bass

Dirk Doucette – drums

Kevin Kipnis – bass VI

Video filmed and Directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films

Edited by Ryan Conlon (Industrialism Films)

Lighting by Anthony Love. Makeup by Jessica Zweig

Keep up with Beauty in Chaos

