DARK PRINCESS returns and unveils a new Video & Single: “Falling To Fly”

“Falling To Fly” is a hymn with a powerful message: face your fears and transform them into strength and the first track of the upcoming Dark Princess album “Phoenix”. “You can’t hurt me, I let you do it no more! I was weak before, but I’m so much stronger now!” is a bold statement of the front lady and vocalist Olga, who pushes boundaries and breaks old conventions. The new catchy song presents the original singer Olga Trifonova‘s (ex-Romanova) impressive voice, marking a remarkable comeback for the band.



Dark Princess is shifting up their sound with many influences. The guitar-driven force of rock with the sweep and grandeur of Folk to Russian traditional music takes the listener on an enchanting and fascinating journey into epic worlds blending modern rock and symphonic metal elements. Stay tuned for more updates! Stream it here https://darkprincess.lnk.to/FallingToFly

Dark Princess band:

Olga Trifonova (ex-Romanova) – vocals

Stepan Zuev – keyboards, vocals

Sergey Moroz – drums

Denis Nikulshin – bass

Andrey Lavrov – guitar



DARK PRINCESS online: https://www.instagram.com/

darkprincessofficial

https://darkprincess.ru/about-project

https://vk.com/clubdarkprincess