IRIS Reissue “Wrath”

IRIS are dead, long live IRIS! Although Andrew Sega and Reagan Jones have already announced the split of IRIS last year, their many followers need not despair because Dependent Records is reissuing two special editions of IRIS’s long out-of-print third album “Wrath,” that was originally released in 2005. One of these special editions will be a remastered limited 12″ vinyl LP (500 copies) with a partial edition (200 copies) on “tangerine” colored vinyl that includes a lyric insert along with improved, high-resolution cover artwork. “Wrath” will also reappear in the shape of a must-have limited edition double CD artbook, containing the remastered album, an exclusive 10-track bonus CD, a 48-page booklet including lyrics, live photos along with liner notes by J. Ned Kirby (STROMKERN) and Dependent founder Stefan Herwig. Dependent Records will have “Wrath” CD artbook editions available for the April 29th, 2022 street date while taking pre-orders on the limited edition vinyl that will be available later in the year.

