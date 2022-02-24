Black Nail Cabaret Release “Pseudopop” Special Edition

BLACK NAIL CABARET set a musical exclamation mark with their acclaimed 2020 album “Gods Verging on Sanity” that was released by Dependent Records. The Hungarian pop noir duo originally formed in 2008 and presently consists of Emese Arvai-Illes (vocals) and Krisztian Arvai (keyboards).

Although their planned extensive tour dates fell victim to world events of the past few years, the duo emerged even stronger thanks to rapidly spreading word of mouth. With that in mind, Dependent Records is reissuing two special remastered editions of BLACK NAIL CABARET’s beloved 2018 album “Pseudopop” featuring bonus tracks. Firstly, an LP version on both black vinyl as well as a green and yellow vinyl with a padded inner sleeve and protection sleeve with a limited edition pressing of 200 copies. Additionally, a lovely digipak version on CD will also be available.

Dependent Records will have the CD edition available for the April 29th, 2022 street date (and can be pre-ordered now) while taking pre-orders on the limited edition vinyl that will be available later in the year.

Bandcamp:

https://blacknailcabaret.bandcamp.com/album/pseudopop-remastered