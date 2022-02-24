This Sunday on an All New MKULTRASOUND PodCast: Analog.Digital.Disorder AKA A.D.D.

Posted on February 24, 2022 by Alex Zander

Illinois based rock/metal band Analog Digital Disorder (dubbed A.D.D. for convenience sake) has been causing quite a stir in their ‘windy city’ hometown of Chicago. Sharing absolutely no commonalties with attention deficit disorder, the band’s music is more like Ritalin (A.D.D.’s best-known cure). Although not necessarily calming, the group’s music will certainly captivate your interest and command your focus. With rough and heavy sounds combined with high-pitched solos, softer rhythm sections, and some incredibly talented female vocals, A.D.D.’s music is a powerful concoction of melodic elements.

https://www.addarmy.net/

www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

