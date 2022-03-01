DANZIG Announces May 2022 U.S. Tour With CRADLE OF FILTH And CROBOT (no Chicago area shows)

DANZIG will embark on a U.S. tour this spring. The two-week trek, which will kick off in early May, will include a special show that will see Glenn Danzig and his bandmates perform the entire 1990 album “Danzig II: Lucifuge”.

The tour, featuring from CRADLE OF FILTH and CROBOT, will launch May 5 in Reno, Nevada and end on May 19 in Austin, Texas.

The May 7 concert in Ontario, California will include the aforementioned “Danzig II: Lucifuge” performance, as well as a support set by TIGER ARMY.

DANZIG 2022 U.S. tour dates with CRADLE OF FILTH and CROBOT:

May 05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
May 07 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena *
May 08 – Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
May 10 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
May 11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
May 14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
May 17 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore at Harrah’s
May 18 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

* full “Danzig II” performance / with support from TIGER ARMY

DANZIG was formed in 1987 after Glenn‘s involvement with horror-punks the MISFITS and gothic hard rockers SAMHAIN.

DANZIG‘s latest album, “Black Laden Crown”, came out in May 2017 via Evilive Records/Nuclear Blast Entertainment.

