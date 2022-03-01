MINISTRY Taps JELLO BIAFRA For ‘Sabotage Is Sex’ Music Video

Jello and Al

One of the most incendiary and popular tracks on MINISTRY‘s latest album “Moral Hygiene” is undoubtedly “Sabotage Is Sex”, the blistering collaboration between the one and only Al Jourgensen and his frequent collaborator Jello Biafra, the great mind behind the DEAD KENNEDYS. The two famously kickstarted their side project LARD in the late ’80s, a fusion of industrial and punk, and this latest collaboration may be a hint of things yet to come.

While “Sabotage Is Sex” has been pleasing ears since “Moral Hygiene” was released October 1 via Nuclear Blast Records, fans now have even more to feast on with the powerhouse new video — featuring both music icons and marking the first time Biafra has ever appeared in a music video.

Created by director Joel Smith of Mad Minute Productions (previous work includes Activision, Audi, BLACK EYED PEAS, U2, X Games), the gritty, black-and-white video makes a number of bold statements as only Jourgensen and Biafra can about the state of society in 2022, focusing on the corruption of the powers that be, racial injustice and the infringement on the rights of Americans.

Says Jourgensen of the piece: “Jello and I have been friends and music collaborators for decades. I had no idea he’d never done a video before and I’m honored to pop that creative cherry for him on ‘Sabotage Is Sex’. It’s crazy how tech savvy we’ve all gotten yet somehow it all seems very punk rock to shoot a video at home with just an iPhone. Who knows, maybe one day there will be a LARD video?”