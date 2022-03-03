Greek Dark Pop Artist LIA HIDE Unveils “Proposal” Video/Single From New Album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’

Greek dark pop artist LIA HIDE has recently unveiled the
first single from their new album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’.
“Proposal”, the song:
The “Proposal” is an invitation to a debate, a dispute, a symposium, where
the three people involved are discussing the ideas that puzzle them
throughout their lives. The lyrics are weaved in a dialogue between the lead singer and her alter-ego.
“Proposal”, the video:
“Proposal” video was shot at the historic Bagkeion Hotel, in Omonoia
square, Athens, Greece. The three band members are investigating
elements of the Timeaus (Plato) dialogue, getting ready in their rooms for a
later dinner (“Dinner” is also the title of the next single & the musical sibling of “Proposal”), in the Timeaus Sonata, the conceptual three-part work of the album.
The forthcoming album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’
“The Missing Fourth Guest”: The Plato’s Timeaus dialogue discusses
among others, Atlantis’ war to Ancient Athens, the Purpose and Properties
and Elements of the Universe, the World-Soul, and the Nature of the
Physical World.
Modern scholars have argued that there is musical ‘secret’ hidden in the
text, in the form of that missing fourth guest, and that if early scholars have
investigated the texts with music and mathematics in mind, the entire
Western Music would have had a totally different sound and structure,
today.
Socrates: “One, two, three; but where, my dear Timaeus, is the fourth of
those who were yesterday my guests and are to be my entertainers to-
day?” Timaeus: “He has been taken ill, Socrates; for he would not willingly
have been absent from this gathering. Socrates: Then, if he is not coming,
you and the two others must supply his place.”
ABOUT LIA HIDE
Lia Hide is the prolific lady of Greece’s dark, avant/progressive pop.
“Home” was released by ΕΜΙUniversal (2013), “Everyone Seems to Know
Who I Am” in 2017 (mastered by the multi – Grammy awarded Adam Ayan)
and “Tells no Fairytales”, 2019 (mastered by the incredible Denis
Blackham) were released from their own indie label (DontHideMe) – all
albums produced by Lia Hide and mixed by Yiannis Lampropoulos, in
Athens, Greece. “Fairytales Remixed” with remixes by famous international
Electronica producers and artists was released in 2020 (Amour Records).
In the meantime Lia composed music for theatre and dance productions –
Copia Aperta: Dario Fo, 2012, Genoktonia: Pavlos Kourtidis, 2019.
Lia Hide has collaborated and appeared with numerous acclaimed Greek
and International artists (Tricky, Joseph van Wissem, Anneke van
Giersbergen, Kadebostany, KBHTA, Keep Shelly in Athens, Molly Nilsson,
Kovacs, and more) in major and smaller festivals in Greece, and has toured
Europe, extensively, and also Montreal and the US. Their latest European
tour was a 40 day venture with 28 shows in 10 countries, performing in
major and smaller venues and radio shows.
Lia is currently releasing her 4th album, and producing new music of
inspiring young artists. Lia Hide & band spend their time between Athens,
Greece and London, UK.
LIA HIDE: Lia Hide on vocals, keyboards and production, Aki’Base on bass
andd. bass and George Rados on drums.