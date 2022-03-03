Greek Dark Pop Artist LIA HIDE Unveils “Proposal” Video/Single From New Album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’

Greek dark pop artist LIA HIDE has recently unveiled the

first single from their new album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’.

“Proposal”, the song:

The “Proposal” is an invitation to a debate, a dispute, a symposium, where

the three people involved are discussing the ideas that puzzle them

throughout their lives. The lyrics are weaved in a dialogue between the lead singer and her alter-ego.

“Proposal”, the video:



“Proposal” video was shot at the historic Bagkeion Hotel, in Omonoia

square, Athens, Greece. The three band members are investigating

elements of the Timeaus (Plato) dialogue, getting ready in their rooms for a

later dinner (“Dinner” is also the title of the next single & the musical sibling of “Proposal”), in the Timeaus Sonata, the conceptual three-part work of the album.

The forthcoming album, ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’



“The Missing Fourth Guest”: The Plato’s Timeaus dialogue discusses

among others, Atlantis’ war to Ancient Athens, the Purpose and Properties

and Elements of the Universe, the World-Soul, and the Nature of the

Physical World.



Modern scholars have argued that there is musical ‘secret’ hidden in the

text, in the form of that missing fourth guest, and that if early scholars have

investigated the texts with music and mathematics in mind, the entire

Western Music would have had a totally different sound and structure,

today.

Socrates: “One, two, three; but where, my dear Timaeus, is the fourth of

those who were yesterday my guests and are to be my entertainers to-

day?” Timaeus: “He has been taken ill, Socrates; for he would not willingly

have been absent from this gathering. Socrates: Then, if he is not coming,

you and the two others must supply his place.”

ABOUT LIA HIDE



Lia Hide is the prolific lady of Greece’s dark, avant/progressive pop.

“Home” was released by ΕΜΙUniversal (2013), “Everyone Seems to Know

Who I Am” in 2017 (mastered by the multi – Grammy awarded Adam Ayan)

and “Tells no Fairytales”, 2019 (mastered by the incredible Denis

Blackham) were released from their own indie label (DontHideMe) – all

albums produced by Lia Hide and mixed by Yiannis Lampropoulos, in

Athens, Greece. “Fairytales Remixed” with remixes by famous international

Electronica producers and artists was released in 2020 (Amour Records).

In the meantime Lia composed music for theatre and dance productions –

Copia Aperta: Dario Fo, 2012, Genoktonia: Pavlos Kourtidis, 2019.

Lia Hide has collaborated and appeared with numerous acclaimed Greek

and International artists (Tricky, Joseph van Wissem, Anneke van

Giersbergen, Kadebostany, KBHTA, Keep Shelly in Athens, Molly Nilsson,

Kovacs, and more) in major and smaller festivals in Greece, and has toured

Europe, extensively, and also Montreal and the US. Their latest European

tour was a 40 day venture with 28 shows in 10 countries, performing in

major and smaller venues and radio shows.

Lia is currently releasing her 4th album, and producing new music of

inspiring young artists. Lia Hide & band spend their time between Athens,

Greece and London, UK.



LIA HIDE: Lia Hide on vocals, keyboards and production, Aki’Base on bass

andd. bass and George Rados on drums.



