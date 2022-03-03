New LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE Single & Music Video

Premiering on KNOTFEST.com, Ludovico Technique release their newest single & video “Dreaming” melding unique time signatures and vocals from distant futures into a darkness unlike anything felt before.

Having recently been featured in Alternative PressLoudwireMetal InjectionKnotfestOrkus!, and Post-Punk, as well as having been #1 on the international iTunes metal charts, and added to multiple highly prestigious Spotify editorial (Spotify Official) playlists, Ludovico Technique present their newest single “Dreaming.” A Gothic Alternative Metal track inviting the listener to a world between light and dark, conscious and unconscious awake and…..Dreaming.

You don’t see things how they are
You see them how you are”
