New LUDOVICO TECHNIQUE Single & Music Video



Premiering on KNOTFEST.com, Ludovico Technique release their newest single & video “Dreaming” melding unique time signatures and vocals from distant futures into a darkness unlike anything felt before.



Having recently been featured in Alternative Press, Loudwire, Metal Injection, Knotfest, Orkus!, and Post-Punk, as well as having been #1 on the international iTunes metal charts, and added to multiple highly prestigious Spotify editorial (Spotify Official) playlists, Ludovico Technique present their newest single “Dreaming.” A Gothic Alternative Metal track inviting the listener to a world between light and dark, conscious and unconscious awake and…..Dreaming.“



You don’t see things how they are

You see them how you are”