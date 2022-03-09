Industrial Act, Against I’s New EP, ‘O.M.G.’ Brings Humanity’s Darker Side To Life

Posted on March 9, 2022 by Alex Zander

“…dangerously enjoyable if it were to ever be played as loud
as it deserves to be!” – (Elektrovox)

Swedish industrial act, Against I has just unleashed their new EP, O.M.G. Against I is fronted by Fredrik Croona (Cynical Existence / Menschdefekt).

O.M.G. stands for Obscene Morbid Gore. The four tracks on the EP bring together the darker parts of humans; death, murder, greed and hate. The red line that goes through all tracks are these things. Musically the songs continue what the “Scum” single built up, but with some more refinement. The EP also contains remixes by Teknovore and DeathVerified.

O.M.G. is available NOW in digital format on all streaming platforms including Bandcamp!

Buy/Stream Against I NOW Via Bandcamp

Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995.

