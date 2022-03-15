Alaskan Duo, Cliff And Ivy Addresses Perseverance With New Single, “Bloody Ghost”

Alaskan goth-rock duo, Cliff And Ivy have just unveiled their new single, “Bloody Ghost”.



“Bloody Ghost” was inspired by the life of someone who is now on the other side. The lyrics are a summary of different life experiences. The message is: Life goes by fast, make your mark. If something seems impossible, look at the opposites to find your way. What makes you unique is what makes you strong,



There are a lot of lies in the world; choose kindness whenever possible.



“Bloody Ghost” is available now to download or stream on Bandcamp & for streaming on Youtube.