Alaskan Duo, Cliff And Ivy Addresses Perseverance With New Single, “Bloody Ghost”

|Alaskan goth-rock duo, Cliff And Ivy have just unveiled their new single, “Bloody Ghost”.
“Bloody Ghost” was inspired by the life of someone who is now on the other side. The lyrics are a summary of different life experiences. The message is: Life goes by fast, make your mark. If something seems impossible, look at the opposites to find your way. What makes you unique is what makes you strong,
There are a lot of lies in the world; choose kindness whenever possible.
“Bloody Ghost” is available now to download or stream on Bandcamp & for streaming on Youtube.
| See Cliff And Ivy LIVE on the following North American dates:
April, 2 – Dark Side of the Con – Parsippany, NJ
April, 6 – Fallout – Richmond, VA
April, 7 – Otto’s Shrunken Head – New York, NY
April, 8 – The Depot – Baltimore, MD
April, 9 – Vanguard at Safari DC – Washington DC
June, 10 – Meet/Greet – TBA Mexico City, Mexico
June, 11 – TBA – Mexico City, Mexico
June, 16 – The Redwood – Los Angeles, CA
June, 18 – Corbin Bowl – Tarzana, CA
Buy/Stream CLIFF AND IVY Now Via Bandcamp
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.