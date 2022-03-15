ALL NEW MKULTRASOUND PodCast w/ I YA TOYA

Hot on the heels of her Chicago homecoming concert Ania Tarnowska aka I YA TOYA makes her third appearance on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast hosted by Alex Zander and Max Bravo (see Diary of a Damned Man for live shots.

Ania Tarnowska, known professionally as I Ya Toyah, is a Chicago, USA musician, singer, composer, producer, and performer. Her music incorporates elements of multiple genres including industrial, electro-industrial, goth electro, punk electro, electronic rock, and synthwave.

She began releasing her music independently in 2018, with 4 single releases, followed by her self-recorded and self-produced debut album, Code Blue. In 2019, she released 5 singles, participated in many collaborations, became a member of post-industrial supergroup, The Joy Thieves and toured excessively with bands such as Pigface and Zwaremachine. In 2020, she released 2 singles and a double album of remixes titled Code Blue Reloaded plus bonus album Code Blue Revelations.[6] In 2021 Out of Order – a 5 chapters E.P. consisting of five singles and music videos came out in both digital and physical forms.

When spoken out loud in Polish, I Ya Toyah means “It’s Just Me.” Her logo art merges the symbols for peace and anarchy that symbolizes her “rebel psyche. and also a direct plagiarism of the name of iconic singer “Toyah” and her seminal work “EIYA”.

Born and raised in Lódz, Poland, Ania began her music education as a child, studying classical guitar, piano, vocal performance, and music theory. She moved to the United States as a young adult, and soon became a part of multiple musical projects, performing with metal, punk rock jazz, and prog rock bands in prominent venues across the US.

In 2016, she graduated as the valedictorian from SAE Institute, where she focused on Music Business and Audio Engineering. In 2017, she began working at her home studio on her solo project, I Ya Toyah, and her debut album, Code Blue, was released independently on Oct. 26th, 2018. True to her motto, she spent the majority of 2019 “spreading the disease of music and infecting the human race” by touring.

In 2020, she was scheduled to tour the US and Canada as direct support for Stabbing Westward, but it was postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The remainder of 2020 was spent creating new material for her upcoming EP, Out Of Order, and collaborating with various artists.