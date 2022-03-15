Building Your Gothic Brand™…or, everything you wanted to know about promoting but were afraid to ask….

Dark Side of the Con 4 will feature a special panel on Friday April 1st at 5 PM, entitled “Building Your Gothic Brand.” This panel discussion will be centered on how to promote your music project, club night or any idea directly to DJs, promoters. press, distributors, and other content creators.

Whether you are just starting out, are an established artist looking to expand, or are curious about how and where to start something that all the “Goths” will adore, there is sure to be something on this panel for you. The panel will be moderated by Chris Canter of Procession Magazine with speakers: Caroline Blind of SUNSHINE BLIND, Athan Maroulis of NØIR, SPAHN RANCH and BLACK TAPE FOR A BLUE GIRL, DJ Johnny Panic of VANGUARD, Washington, DC, Donna Lynch of EGO LIKENESS and Steve Archer of EGO LIKENESS and STONEBURNER.

www.darksideofthecon.com