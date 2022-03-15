PERTURBATOR DEBUTS “GOD SAYS (FEAT. HANGMAN’S CHAIR)” VIDEO

Perturbator, whose 2021 album, Lustful Sacraments, saw the French musician meld the worlds of post-punk, goth and electronics, returns with a second video from the transcendent collection, releasing the film noir-meets-post-apocalypse clip for “God Says (feat. Hangman’s Chair)”
|“’God Says’ is a song about completely giving yourself up to hedonism,” explains James Kent (aka Perturbator). “It is perhaps the darkest song on Lustful Sacraments and that is in great part thanks to Hangman Chair’s haunting contribution.”
Hangman’s Chair adds: “Our first meeting with James was back in 2017 at the Sainte Marthe during the recording of sessions of Banlieue Trist and our collaboration on our song ‘Tired Eyes.’ We immediately felt a comraderie, and the connection between us continued to grow in the years that followed. When he asked us to participate on ‘God Says,” it was an honor to return the favor.”
Perturbator once again recruited Mestastazis (Jean-Emmanuel Valnoir Simoulin) to direct the clip, having worked together on the album’s debut track and video, “Death of the Soul.” Simoulin
said of the “God Says” video: “Directing this video has been quite a ride. A six-month long ride, day and night, with 38,257 frames rendered and a lot of challenges, but definitely by far my most memorable experience in terms of video directing. I wanted to depict a journey in a monochrome, neo-gothic, over-identified Metropolis dipped in a wet and never-ending night, illuminated by thousands of flickering, bleak, neon-lights, highlighting vice and decadence. It is a collision between Fitz Lang, Orson Welles, “Blade Runner,” old Batman, Dick Tracy and even Roger Rabbit.
Perturbator tour dates (w/Health; Author & Punisher opens Oct. 6 to Nov. 10) :
October 6 Lille, FR Aereonef
October 7 Paris, FR Olympia
October 12 Bordeaux, FR Krakatoa
October 13 Toulouse, FR Bikini
October 14 Madrid, ES Sala Cool
October 15 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2
October 16 Nantes, FR Stereolux
October 18 Lyon, FR Transbordeur
October 19 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie
October 20 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
October 21 Munich, DE Freiheiz
October 22 Vienna, AT Arena
October 23 Budapest, HU Akvarium NagyHall
October 25 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music
October 26 Wroclaw, PL Zaklete Rewiry
October 27 Warsaw, PL Progresja
October 28 Berlin, DE Heimathafen
October 29 Göteborg, SE Tradga’n
October 30 Stockholm, SE Bern
November 1 Helsinki, FI Tavastia
November 3 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena
November 4 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset
November 5 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefährlich
November 6 Utrecht, NL Tivoli
November 8 Cologne, DE Kantine
November 9 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal
November 10 Bruxelles, BE Ancienne Belgique
November 12 Dublin, IE Academy
November 13 Bristol, UK SWX
November 15 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes
November 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2
November 17 London, UK Electric Brixton
