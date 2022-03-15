The Interrupters & Flogging Molly Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour; Tiger Army & The Skints Open: Tickets On-Sale Friday, March 18 at 10 AM Local

Flogging Molly and The Interrupters have announced a Summer co-headlining tour, kicking off on June 7 in Indianapolis, with Tiger Army and The Skints supporting on all dates.

Tickets will be available here on Friday, March 18 at 10 AM local time.

Dave King, Flogging Molly singer/guitar player says of the tour, “We’re excited to share the news of our upcoming tour with the one and only, The Interrupters. We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone, and having a great time together. Let’s have some fun in the sun!” While The Interrupters rejoice the return of live music, “We are stoked to announce our Summer Tour with the legendary Flogging Molly, Tiger Army and The Skints! We can’t wait to sing together, dance together and celebrate live music with everyone! See you all very soon!”

Despite COVID touring setbacks throughout 2020 and the first half of 2021, The Interrupters kept fans engaged with a live album release and an inspired cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which went on to be featured in season 2 of the Netflix Original series The Umbrella Academy. As touring resumed in late 2021, the group embarked on one of the year’s largest rock n’ roll tours supporting Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour.

Flogging Molly, who recently released their soon-to-be-classic single “These Times Have Got Me Drinking” via Rise Records, celebrate the return of their free, outdoor annual St. Patrick’s Day festival this Thursday at the Hollywood Palladium. Having livestreamed the 2021 event, the band mix the best of both worlds for 2022, with the concert being broadcast worldwide via a simultaneous livestream (tickets: Floggingmolly.veeps.com). Flogging Molly set sail on March 28, helming the sold-out Salty Dog Cruise, which also includes performances from the Descendents, Frank Turner, Agent Orange and more.

About The Interrupters:

Formed in 2011, The Interrupters came together when the Bivona brothers—guitarist Kevin Bivona, bassist Justin Bivona, drummer Jesse Bivona—found themselves on various bills with Aimee in 2009. Upon bonding over musical tastes, the four formed The Interrupters and delivered their self-titled debut in 2014. The Interrupters have shared stages with bands such as Rancid, blink-182, Green Day, Bad Religion, and many other stalwarts of the punk scene solidifying the band’s status as a dynamic force on the stage. The band is currently putting the finishing touches on their fourth full-length with Hellcat/Epitaph Records.

About Flogging Molly:

Flogging Molly is Dave King (lead vocals, acoustic guitar, bodhran), Bridget Regan (violin, tin whistle, vocals), Dennis Casey (guitar, vocals), Matt Hensley (accordion, concertina, vocals), Nathen Maxwell (bass guitar, vocals), Spencer Swain (mandolin, banjo, guitar, vocals), and Mike Alonso (drums, percussion). Starting out as the house band for Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles and building a loyal following through endless touring, Flogging Molly has become a staple in the punk scene over the past 20 years, kicking off with their raucous debut album, Swagger, and continuing through their five additional studio releases. With numerous late-night television appearances under their belt, a sold-out Salty Dog Cruise through the Caribbean, and a yearly St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Los Angeles, the band is currently working on their Rise Records debut, which they previewed with “These Times Have Got Me Drinking” earlier this month. Flogging Molly recently reissued Swagger with exclusive tracks, an Irish traditional set, a 60-minute video feature, and exclusive merch in a collectible box set.

TOUR DATES ARE AS FOLLOWS:

June 7th – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

June 8th – Cincinnati, OH – The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

June 10th – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

June 12th – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre

June 14th – St. Louis, MO – St. Louis Music Park

June 15th – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

June 17th – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 18th – Detroit, MI – Meadow Brook

June 19th – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion

June 21st – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

June 22nd – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

June 24th – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at the Mann

June 25th – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

June 26th – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

June 28th – New Haven, CT – Westville Music Bowl

June 30th – New York, NY – Pier 17

July 1st – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

July 2nd – Lewiston, NY – Artpark

July 3rd – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage

Sept. 9th – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom Outdoors

Sept. 10th – Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater

Sept. 11th – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors – The Lot

Sept. 13th – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater

Sept. 14th – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Sept. 16th – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

Sept. 17th – Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater

Sept. 21st – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre