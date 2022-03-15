TWO-TIME GRAMMY-NOMINATED GUITAR PLAYER ex MINISTRY SIN QUIRIN FORGES NEW BAND SIGLOS

PHOTO credits: RM Creative Services

Los Angeles-basedtwo-time Grammy-nominated guitarist, Sin Quirin, has founded a cosmic new heavy metal band SIGLOS. SIGLOS features the transcendent strings of Sin Quirin, former iconic Ministry band member of 15 years, and the demanding vocals of Pedro Sanchez from the band Transtorno. SIGLOS will be releasing its first song, Por Los Siglos, and will be available on all platforms. Por Los Siglos was written by Sin Quirin and Pedro Sanchez. The song was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound. Sin Quirin is managed by Shawn Barusch, founder of Music Gallery International, an industry leader in artist management, tour booking, and production for artists in rock and metal genres.

What the music industry is saying about Sin Quirin (SIGLOS)

“Sin is a singularly unique talent, underrated guitar hero, and a key dynamic member of every project he’s done, and I can’t wait to hear what he does next! I know it’s going to be stellar!”

Gary Holt

“Sin has been a solid backbone to everything he’s been involved in and it’s great to see him stepping out now to do his own thing. He is a true rockstar in every sense of the word”

David Ellefson

“SIGLOS, Dark, Powerful, Majic!

Listening to SIGLOS brings all this and more weaving through the stories of old and bridging through to the world of today. Hypnotic vocals and entrenching melodies prove SIGLOS to be a Dark Force for the future worldwide.”

Shawn Barusch

Artis Management, Music Gallery International

PHOTO credits: RM Creative Services

Por Los Siglos is representative of a rebirth, akin to a heavy metal big bang. Sin Quirin says of the single, “The time is now and our ancestors have been waiting for this. For the ages, Por Los Siglos. For the ages to break ourselves free and in doing so, we are able to free our ancestors and future generations from the chains of our past karmas.”

The dawn of SIGLOS is the result of divine timing and the unyielding will to have a hand in cosmic creation without rules. In the words of Sin Quirin, “The music from SIGLOS comes from the cosmic world, where the stars have aligned and not just by coincidence. My vision and understanding of this project is that it’s divine timing and we have messages, perceptions, emotions to be shared, to be touched by the masses…The music resonates in me and I am able to express and speak in the language of the soul.” Pedro Sanchez feels the same, calling it “Magic that he and Sin are able to create together as a band and as a tribe”. He comments, “It’s a great pleasure and honor to be picked up and be chosen to do this collaboration. We are both hard workers, creators of reality, and believers of the work we do.”

The raw chords and heavy compositions of SIGLOS are influenced by every sight, sound and emotion ever experienced by Sin.. Experience the relentless fervor of SIGLOS in their first single Por Los Siglos COMING SOON on PLATFORMS. SIGLOS continues to work on new music. Expect to hear more from them soon.

About SIGLOS:

SIGLOS is a heavy metal band combining aspects of Black Metal, Doom Metal, and Industrial Metal. It features Sin Quirin from Ministry, RevCo, American Head Charge, Society 1 and 3 Headed Snake and Pedro Sanchez from Transtorno. The pair blend their Mexican and Spanish roots to the lyrics, rhythms, and music, creating heavy metal riffs with a raw intensity unlike any before.

