Former Ministry guitarist -Sin Quirin NEW Music video “Por Los Siglos” OUT NOW!

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video “Por Los Siglos” turned out just as I had envisioned it. It’s a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn’t be happier with it. It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can’t wait to let you all in on it! Thank you all for your continued love and support! – Sin Quirin

Los Angeles-basedtwo-time Grammy nominated guitarist, Sin Quirin, has founded a cosmic new heavy metal band SIGLOS. SIGLOS features the transcendent strings of Sin Quirin, former iconic Ministry band member of 15 years, and the demanding vocals of Pedro Sanchez from the band Transtorno. SIGLOS has released its first song and music video for Por Los Siglos, and it is available on all streaming platforms. Por Los Siglos was written by Sin Quirin and Pedro Sanchez.

The song was produced, mixed, and mastered by Alex Crescioni at Stygian Sound. Music video produced by EM Agency & Productions. Sin Quirin is managed by Shawn Barusch, founder of Music Gallery International, an industry leader in artist management, tour booking, and production for artists in rock and metal genres.