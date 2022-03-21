Perturbator Announces Co-Headlining North American Tour with Health

Perturbator returns to North America for his first trek across the continent since his blistering set at Psycho Las Vegas 2019, extending his co-headlining tour with Health to include a month of dates in the United States and Canada.

“Very excited to head back to the U.S. after all of these years, and to perform my latest release, Lustful Sacraments, with my good friends from Health and the great Street Sects no less,” said James Kent (aka Perturbator).

Perturbator released Lustful Sacraments in 2021, with the nine-song collection described by Revolver as “coiling together elements of heavy metal, industrial music, techno, goth, post-punk, horror-movie and video-game soundtracks,” Decibel Magazine said Kent goes “supernova… directing his energies toward death rock and post-punk,” and Kerrang called the release a “collision of goth riffs and early NIN energy.”

Perturbator released the film noir-meets-post-apocalyptic video for “God Says (feat. Hangman’s Chair)” (https://youtu.be/vp_GZnEAd1c) last week, which New Noise accurately noted as “the very journey of hedonism in monochrome form.”

Perturbator/Health North American tour (Street Sects opens);

August 27 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre

August 28 Austin, TX Emo’s

August 30 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

August 31 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

September 1 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

September 3 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

September 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza

September 6 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

September 7 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

September 8 Montreal, QC Club Soda

September 9 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall

September 11 Detroit, MI El Club

September 12 Chicago, IL Park West

September 13 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre

September 15 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

September 17 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco

September 18 San Francisco, CA August Hall

Previously announced Perturbator/Health European tour (Author & Punisher opens Oct. 6 to Nov. 10):

October 6 Lille, FR Aereonef

October 7 Paris, FR Olympia

October 12 Bordeaux, FR Krakatoa

October 13 Toulouse, FR Bikini

October 14 Madrid, ES Sala Cool

October 15 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2

October 16 Nantes, FR Stereolux

October 18 Lyon, FR Transbordeur

October 19 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie

October 20 Lausanne, CH Les Docks

October 21 Munich, DE Freiheiz

October 22 Vienna, AT Arena

October 23 Budapest, HU Akvarium NagyHall

October 25 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music

October 26 Wroclaw, PL Zaklete Rewiry

October 27 Warsaw, PL Progresja

October 28 Berlin, DE Heimathafen

October 29 Göteborg, SE Tradga’n

October 30 Stockholm, SE Bern

November 1 Helsinki, FI Tavastia

November 3 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena

November 4 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset

November 5 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefährlich

November 6 Utrecht, NL Tivoli

November 8 Cologne, DE Kantine

November 9 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal

November 10 Bruxelles, BE Ancienne Belgique

November 12 Dublin, IE Academy

November 13 Bristol, UK SWX

November 15 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes

November 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2

November 17 London, UK Electric Brixton

Tickets for the newly announced North American tour dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.