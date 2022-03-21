Perturbator Announces Co-Headlining North American Tour with Health

Perturbator returns to North America for his first trek across the continent since his blistering set at Psycho Las Vegas 2019, extending his co-headlining tour with Health to include a month of dates in the United States and Canada.
“Very excited to head back to the U.S. after all of these years, and to perform my latest release, Lustful Sacraments, with my good friends from Health and the great Street Sects no less,” said James Kent (aka Perturbator).
Perturbator released Lustful Sacraments in 2021, with the nine-song collection described by Revolver as “coiling together elements of heavy metal, industrial music, techno, goth, post-punk, horror-movie and video-game soundtracks,” Decibel Magazine said Kent goes “supernova… directing his energies toward death rock and post-punk,” and Kerrang called the release a “collision of goth riffs and early NIN energy.”
Perturbator released the film noir-meets-post-apocalyptic video for “God Says (feat. Hangman’s Chair)” (https://youtu.be/vp_GZnEAd1c) last week, which New Noise accurately noted as “the very journey of hedonism in monochrome form.”
Perturbator/Health North American tour (Street Sects opens);
August 27 Dallas, TX Granada Theatre
August 28 Austin, TX Emo’s
August 30 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor
August 31 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
September 1 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
September 3 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
September 4 New York, NY Irving Plaza
September 6 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
September 7 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
September 8 Montreal, QC Club Soda
September 9 Toronto, ON The Danforth Music Hall
September 11 Detroit, MI El Club
September 12 Chicago, IL Park West
September 13 Minneapolis, MN Skyway Theatre
September 15 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
September 17 Los Angeles, CA The Belasco
September 18 San Francisco, CA August Hall
Previously announced Perturbator/Health European tour (Author & Punisher opens Oct. 6 to Nov. 10):
October 6 Lille, FR Aereonef
October 7 Paris, FR Olympia
October 12 Bordeaux, FR Krakatoa
October 13 Toulouse, FR Bikini
October 14 Madrid, ES Sala Cool
October 15 Barcelona, ES Razzmatazz 2
October 16 Nantes, FR Stereolux
October 18 Lyon, FR Transbordeur
October 19 Strasbourg, FR La Laiterie
October 20 Lausanne, CH Les Docks
October 21 Munich, DE Freiheiz
October 22 Vienna, AT Arena
October 23 Budapest, HU Akvarium NagyHall
October 25 Prague, CZ Lucerna Music
October 26 Wroclaw, PL Zaklete Rewiry
October 27 Warsaw, PL Progresja
October 28 Berlin, DE Heimathafen
October 29 Göteborg, SE Tradga’n
October 30 Stockholm, SE Bern
November 1 Helsinki, FI Tavastia
November 3 Oslo, NO Vulkan Arena
November 4 Copenhagen, DK Pumpehuset
November 5 Hamburg, DE Uebel & Gefährlich
November 6 Utrecht, NL Tivoli
November 8 Cologne, DE Kantine
November 9 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU Rockhal
November 10 Bruxelles, BE Ancienne Belgique
November 12 Dublin, IE Academy
November 13 Bristol, UK SWX
November 15 Glasgow, UK St. Lukes
November 16 Manchester, UK Academy 2
November 17 London, UK Electric Brixton
Tickets for the newly announced North American tour dates are on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time.