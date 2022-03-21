Principe Valiente and LEGENDARY PINK DOTS New Albums

Four years after the release of the acclaimed album “Oceans,” the Swedish post-punk act Principe Valiente returns with “Barricades,” the quartet’s most intimate album to date. From the epic ballad “Porcelain” to the power and sorrow of “I Am You,” this album showcases the full breadth of this amazing band. Dramatic, cinematic soundscapes envelop warm and unassailable vocals, beautiful melodies, and post punk energy. This new album was released today by Metropolis on all digital and streaming platforms along with a CD and a limited edition vinyl LP version.

The Legendary Pink Dots have operated far outside the mainstream since they began in 1980, in the process the Dots have released more than 40 albums. As the pandemic reared its ugly head, the Pink Dots were crisscrossing Europe on the second leg of their 40th Anniversary Tour in 2020, eventually reaches its finish with a sold-out gig in London. There were hugs, a real feeling of togetherness with a truly lovely audience. Then the world stopped. Songwriting and recording were necessarily deemed to happen in cyberspace for the rest of 2020 and 2021, the result is their latest, “The Museum of Human Happiness.” This new album was released today by Metropolis on all digital and streaming platforms along with a CD and a limited edition vinyl LP version.

