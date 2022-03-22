Gary Numan and I Speak Machine at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022 (review is forthcoming)

Gary Numan and I Speak Machine at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022 photos by Dale Patrick Bennett for MK ULTRA Magazine
I SPEAK MACHINE (Tara Busch) at Park West
To view all 165 photos please go to :
https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=mkultramagazine&set=a.5352759258089313
Gary Numan Setlist at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022
Intruder
Metal
The Promise
The Gift
Halo
Everything Comes Down to This
Films
Ghost Nation
Love Hurt Bleed
Pray for the Pain You Serve
Bed of Thorns
Down in the Park
Cars
Here in the Black
My Name Is Ruin
The Chosen
The Fall
Are ‘Friends’ Electric?
