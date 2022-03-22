Gary Numan and I Speak Machine at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022 (review is forthcoming)

Gary Numan and I Speak Machine at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022 photos by Dale Patrick Bennett for MK ULTRA Magazine

I SPEAK MACHINE (Tara Busch) at Park West

To view all 165 photos please go to :



https://www.facebook.com/media/set?vanity=mkultramagazine&set=a.5352759258089313

Gary Numan Setlist at Park West Chicago 3/21/2022

Intruder

Metal

The Promise

The Gift

Halo

Everything Comes Down to This

Films

Ghost Nation

Love Hurt Bleed

Pray for the Pain You Serve

Bed of Thorns

Down in the Park

Cars

Here in the Black

My Name Is Ruin

The Chosen

The Fall

Are ‘Friends’ Electric?