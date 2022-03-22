Lia Hide Sends An Invitation To “Dinner” With New Single & Video

“There’s hints of Tori Amos, Bjork, and Evanescence in her vocals, and dramatic instrumentals that could be straight out of a silent movie.”

– Reader’s Digest

Dark Pop artist Lia Hide returns with her new single, “Dinner” taken from the upcoming, fourth studio album, The Missing Fourth Guest. The follow-up to the first single, “Proposal”, “Dinner” continues where Lia left off, giving another exciting insight into the upcoming album.

“It’s an invitation to dinner , so we can mend things that went wrong. I go from being alone in my own head, in my mess, to reaching out for some communication with someone, anyone, so we can have dinner, discuss and focus on being alright.”– Lia Hide

The new album, The Missing Fourth Guest borrows its theme from Plato’s ‘Timeaus’ themes. It discusses human mortality, the emotional struggles of the recent pandemic and lockdowns, and the modern man’s place in the Universe.

As “Dinner” progresses introducing a driving live drum beat, the track bursts into a euphoric brass section elevating the soundscape and demonstrating Lia’s versatility and ability to flawlessly blend elements of Alternative-Electronic, Pop and Jazz. Experimental, packed with musical complexity and beauty.

Buy /Stream LIA HIDE Now Via Bandcamp

Lia Hide’s sound is compared to the likes of Potishead, Bjork and early FKA Twigs. Sighting Kate Bush, Tori Amos, Massive Attack, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Cocteau Twins and Radiohead among her influences, Hide’s classical music training is evident, though carefully weaved in the layers of the intelligent arrangement as she blends strings with her synth heavy production.

Lia has studied classical piano, operatic singing, music technology, advanced harmony and songwriting giving her a vast knowledge of music theory which informs her immense creativity and innovative ideas. Having played a number of European tours (the most recent 2019 tour, was a 40 day venture with 28 shows across 10 countries) Lia has appeared in a whole host of tastemaker press including CLOUT, Purple Melon, Readers Digest and Rockway.gr. She has also supported and collaborated with a number of top international and Greek artists including: Tricky, Joseph van Wissem, Anneke (Gathering), Kadebostany, Keep Shelly in Athens, Molly Nilsson and Kovacs. The upcoming new 8 track album ‘The Missing Fourth Guest’ was produced by Lia Hide, mixed by Ian Shaw at Warmfuzz Productions, and mastered by Denis Blackham at Skye Mastering, UK.