MICHAEL MONROE To Release ‘I Live Too Fast To Die Young’ Album In June

Former HANOI ROCKS singer Michael Monroe will release his new album, “I Live Too Fast To Die Young”, on June 10 via Silver Lining Music.

“I live too fast to die young, it ain’t nothing when your head’s screwed on,” roars Monroe on his second LP for Silver Lining Music. In an era where pandemics and war are seamless bookends to a continually crazy society, Monroe and his bandmates decided to get together in November and December 2021 to follow up 2019’s critically acclaimed “One Man Gang” with 11 street-walking’, jive talking’, strutting ‘n’ swaggering procklamations that double down and deliver on that title.

At a time when fun has been hard to feel, “I Live Too Fast To Die Young” is lean, mean, raw power rock ‘n’ roll music, with cracking cuts such as “Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics”, “All Fighter” and the punky fun of “Murder The Summer Of Love” showing crisp electricity and melodies which wrap their shimmering selves around some razor-sharp riffs. There are also expansive, STONES-tinged saunters such as “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” and “Everybody’s Nobody”, while the title track takes aim between your eyes off a driving back-beat with a defiant chorus dripping with Monroe‘s irrepressible attitude.

“This album has a great combination and balance of songs, and the collection tells a great overall story,” says Monroe. “It has a lot of color and energy, and, of course, it is rock ‘n’ roll, but punk is also always going to be a part of who we are; that will never die.”

Recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 and produced by the band with engineer Erno Laitinen, the album features Monroe on lead vocals and harmonica, Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar) as well as enjoying several guests, including GUNS N’ ROSES guitar legend Slash, who solos and provides additional guitars on the title track.

“I Live Too Fast To Die Young” will be available on CD digipak, 12″ red vinyl, signed limited-edition 12″ vinyl with alternative artwork, digital download, streaming and special D2C bundles.

“I Live Too Fast To Die Young” track listing:

Murder The Summer Of Love Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics Derelict Palace All Fighter Everybody’s Nobody Antisocialite Can’t Stop Falling Apart Pagan Prayer No Guilt I Live Too Fast To Die Young Dearly Departed

Recording lineup:

Michael Monroe – lead vocals, harmonica

Steve Conte – guitars, vocals

Rich Jones – guitars, vocals

Karl Rockfist – drums

Sami Yaffa – bass, vocals, guitar

* Recorded and mixed by Erno “Error” Laitinen at Inkfish Studios, Helsinki, Finland

* Produced by Erno “Error” Laitinen, Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Sammi Yafa, Steve Conte and Karl Rockfist

* Mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers

* Additional recording by Bobby Nieminen at Raymond’s Barn

* Piano recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, recording assistant Tommi Saarinen

* Slash‘s guitars engineered by John Ewing

Additional musicians:

* Slash – guitar solo and additional guitars on “I Live Too Fast To Die Young”

* Lenni-Kalle Taipale – Piano on “Antisocialite” & “Can’t Stop Falling Apart”

* Suvi Aalto and Astrid Nicole – Additional backing vocals on “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” and “Murder The Summer Of Love”

* Neil Leyton – Additional backing vocals on “Everybody’s Nobody”, “Murder The Summer Of Love” and “All Fighter”

Michael Monroe tour dates:

Apr. 08 – House of Rock Bar, Kouvola (FI)

Apr. 14 – Möysän Musaklubi, Lahti (FI)

Apr. 15 – Hyvinkääsali, Hyvinkää (FI)

Apr. 16 – Olympia, Tampere (FI)

Apr. 21 – Tavastia Club, Helsinki (FI)

Apr. 22 – Ikaalinen Spa, Ikaalinen (FI)

Jun. 04 – Rock Hard Festival, Gelsenkirchen (DE)

Jun. 06 – K.B. Hallen, Copenhagen (DK)*

Jun. 9-11 – Saaristo Open Air, Kaarina (FI)

Jun. 10 – Rock In The City, Kuopio (FI)

Jun. 11 – Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg (SE)

Jun. 15 – Dolina Charlotty, Charlotta (PL)*

Jun. 17 – Stadthalle, Zwickau (DE) *

Jun. 18 – Azkena Festival, Vitoria-Gasteiz (ES)

Jun. 21 – Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf (DE)*

Jun. 22 – Jahrhunderthalle, Frankfurt (DE)*

Jun. 25 – Hellfest, Clisson (FR)

Jun. 29 – Ippodromo San Siro, Milan (IT)*

Jul. 07 – Sauna Open Air, Tampere (FI)

Jul. 08 – Rock In The City, Oulu (FI)

Jul. 14-15 – Vauhtiajot, Seinäjoki (FI)

Jul. 16 – Rock In The City, Rovaniemi (FI)

Jul. 29-30 – Skogsrojet Festival, Rejmyre (SE)

Aug. 4-6 – Wacken Open Air, Wacken (DE)

Aug. 4-6 – Vaasa Festival, Vaasa (FI)

Aug. 27 – HRH Sleaze, Sheffield (UK)

* Supporting ALICE COOPER



