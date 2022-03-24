Benefit Concert For Charles Levi Featuring STABBING WESTWARD, COMBICHRIST & MORE

On Friday, April 15, Club Metro (Chicago) will host a benefit concert in honor of industrial music legend, Charles Levi (Ex- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult).



The evening will feature performances by Stabbing Westward, Combichrist & Chris Connelly/Martin Atkins (Ministry/Pigface).



Plus sets & songs from Levi’s co-conspirators: Krztoff Bile (Bile), Chris Harris (Project .44), Bryan Black (Haloblack) & Anthony Srock (Final Cut) performing with an all-star band featuring: Louis Svitek (Ministry/Project .44) & Duane Buford (Ministry/Revco).



RAFFLES, AUCTIONS, SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES!



All Funds go to aid in Charles’ medical bills and recovery!



This event is presented by:

The Museum Of Post Punk & Industrial Music, Church Street Brewery, Malort, JBTV, In The Loop Magazine & The Chicago Way



METRO Is located at 3730 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613 http://www.metrochicago.com/