Benefit Concert For Charles Levi Featuring STABBING WESTWARD, COMBICHRIST & MORE

Posted on March 24, 2022 by Alex Zander
On Friday, April 15, Club Metro (Chicago) will host a benefit concert in honor of industrial music legend, Charles Levi (Ex- My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult). 

The evening will feature performances by Stabbing WestwardCombichrist Chris Connelly/Martin Atkins (Ministry/Pigface).

Plus sets & songs from Levi’s co-conspirators: Krztoff Bile (Bile), Chris Harris (Project .44), Bryan Black (Haloblack) & Anthony Srock (Final Cut) performing with an all-star band featuring: Louis Svitek (Ministry/Project .44) & Duane Buford (Ministry/Revco).

RAFFLES, AUCTIONS, SPECIAL TICKET PACKAGES!

All Funds go to aid in Charles’ medical bills and recovery!

This event is presented by:
The Museum Of Post Punk & Industrial Music, Church Street Brewery, Malort, JBTV, In The Loop Magazine & The Chicago Way

METRO Is located at 3730 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60613 http://www.metrochicago.com/
Buy Tickets!Donate to Charles Levi’s GOFUNDME Campaign

Join the FACEBOOK event page!
