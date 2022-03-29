AUTOPSY CLUB (ex-APHND, Seventh Void, etc.) Premiere Debut Video “The Oracle”

US industrial rock duo AUTOPSY CLUB is proud to announce their debut single, “The Oracle,” now streaming everywhere. The dark, sinister, video has premiered simultaneously via Metal Injection and the band’s YouTube channel.

Formed in 2021, ΞMBΞ (ex-A Pale Horse Named Death, Seventh Void, Uranium 235) and ɅBΞL (ex-16volt) combined forces to bring fans of bands like Nine Inch Nails and Filter a thoroughly modern take on the underground sounds of industrial and alternative rock. The return of bands like Stabbing Westward served as a harbinger of the genre’s resurgence, thus showing AUTOPSY CLUB that the time was right to bring their new music to the surface.

Utilizing customized modular wavetable oscillators and analog filters combined with modern digital synthesis and signal processing techniques, this brooding track is layered thick with sonic textures that reinforce the song’s vivid atmosphere. “The audio starts out like throwing paint at the wall – ɅBΞL sends me raw, wild ideas and he inspires new ideas in me. It’s some crazy, out-there stuff,” explains ΞMBΞ. “We don’t work from the same location, so we are updating shared files simultaneously. It is chaos – the best kind – but we refine it into a cohesive song.”

Produced, recorded, and mixed by AUTOPSY CLUB and mastered by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Ministry, Static-X), the band’s cinematic first single is a molten, angst-ridden track pulsing with rolling tension, electro beats, and an unforgettable hook, all crafted by the duo’s proprietary mix of forward-thinking songwriting and custom studio electronics.

AUTOPSY CLUB will also release a hardstyle dance remix from up-and-coming EDM producer The Buckness. The duo have made their stems available to other remixers, so fans can expect to hear even more versions of the track as time goes on.

The duo intends to innovate further and utilize Web3 technology to punctuate their releases. Stay tuned to their social media for future drops.

AUTOPSY CLUB is:

ΞMBΞ (pronounced MB) – guitars, bass, synths, programming, vocals

ɅBΞL (pronounced Abel) – guitars, bass, synths, programming, vocals

“Like nails against your speakers.” – Metal Injection