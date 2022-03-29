SOCIETY 1 RELEASE NEW ALBUM TEASER

Society 1 have released a new, comprehensive teaser video for their

anticipated 6th studio album, Black Level Six, Out April 6th.

Beginning at midnight in each country, Black Level Six is available on

all digital platforms and physical copies can be pre-ordered at

Society1band.com

The album is in memory of DV “Dirt” Karloff and will feature 14

brand-new songs each featuring the last-known recordings of DV on

bass. Black Level Six is also the official soundtrack for the

corresponding documentary “The Altered Noise” with interviews by Dave Navarro, Raymond Herrera, Matt Zane and more. The Altered Noise is available to view on Youtube now.

The album is experimental and began with the idea to ask the question,

“What would a Society 1 album sound like if we recorded it in 1994 in

a similar way that Nirvana recorded In Utero?” explained lead vocalist

Matt Zane

“We heard they (Nirvana) recorded the album in six days and of course

this was before Pro Tools. So some rules were set up for us such as no

vocal tune and no copying and pasting vocals.”

The music was recorded in five days and guitar solos performed by

Justin Manning were an additional day. Mixing took an additional five

days and was done by punk legend Greg Hetson of The Circle Jerks and

Bad Religion.

“Always cool to work on heavy guitar laden music. Doesn’t matter what

genre. Some cool odd time signatures on this.” – Greg Hetson

Track Listing

1. Death Screams

2. Bleed You Away

3. I Am The Walrus

4. The Ghost Remains

5. Get Up Again

6. Altered Noise

7. I Never Saw You

8. Love Is Dead

9. While You Mourn

10. Who Will Know

11. Bleed In Me

12. All For You

13. Ride The Pain

14. As I Die

