SOCIETY 1 RELEASE NEW ALBUM TEASER

Society 1 have released a new, comprehensive teaser video for their
anticipated 6th studio album, Black Level Six, Out April 6th.
Beginning at midnight in each country, Black Level Six is available on
all digital platforms and physical copies can be pre-ordered at
Society1band.com
The album is in memory of DV “Dirt” Karloff and will feature 14
brand-new songs each featuring the last-known recordings of DV on
bass. Black Level Six is also the official soundtrack for the
corresponding documentary “The Altered Noise” with interviews by Dave Navarro, Raymond Herrera, Matt Zane and more. The Altered Noise is available to view on Youtube now.
The album is experimental and began with the idea to ask the question,
“What would a Society 1 album sound like if we recorded it in 1994 in
a similar way that Nirvana recorded In Utero?” explained lead vocalist
Matt Zane
“We heard they (Nirvana) recorded the album in six days and of course
this was before Pro Tools. So some rules were set up for us such as no
vocal tune and no copying and pasting vocals.”
The music was recorded in five days and guitar solos performed by
Justin Manning were an additional day. Mixing took an additional five
days and was done by punk legend Greg Hetson of The Circle Jerks and
Bad Religion.
“Always cool to work on heavy guitar laden music. Doesn’t matter what
genre. Some cool odd time signatures on this.” – Greg Hetson
Track Listing
1. Death Screams
2. Bleed You Away
3. I Am The Walrus
4. The Ghost Remains
5. Get Up Again
6. Altered Noise
7. I Never Saw You
8. Love Is Dead
9. While You Mourn
10. Who Will Know
11. Bleed In Me
12. All For You
13. Ride The Pain
14. As I Die
Society1band.com
Instagram: Society1music
Facebook: facebook.com/society1
Twitter: Society1music
Tiktok: @Society1band