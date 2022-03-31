Gothic Rock Band Black Angel Unveil Highly-Anticipated New Album, ‘The Black Rose’!

Gothic rockers, Black Angel have just unveiled their fourth studio album, The Black Rose. Following up the previous and well-received release, Prince Of Darkness, Black Angel further solidifies their mark in the goth rock community with this new nine-track, soon-to-be classic album.

Sticking with their hybrid Gothic Rock sound, Black Angel takes flavors from the likes of 80’s predecessors, The Cult and The Mission while and adding new tones of their own. There is definitely a slightly more sinister, edgy feel to the tracks on The Black Rose.

From the Mission-esque style of “Breathe” to the slick, guitar sounds and soaring vocals of “All Or Nothing” and “Look Me In The Eye” to the musically playful but thematically sinister “Carnival Man”, Black Angel‘s diversity and trademark sound pulse throughout the entire release.

“Battle Cry” brings The Black Rose to an end. Inspired by one of the band‘s greatest influences The Cult, this song is a romantic story of forever love.

The Black Rose is available on vinyl LP, CD and digital formats via Bandcamp.

Black Angel Is:

Matt Vowles – All Music

Cory Landis – Vocals