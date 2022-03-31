NOXIOUS METAL BAND ANUBIS DEBUTS HAUNTING MUSIC VIDEO FOR “I, ANACHRONISM”

Los Angeles, CA (Thursday, March 31) – Hungry Los Angeles power/thrash metal band ANUBIS are debuting their new sinister single “I, Anachronism,” and its accompanying music video on Thursday, March 31st. This will be the first music video from their upcoming EP Eternal Youth, Eternal Night. Founded in 2018, the band is comprised of bassist and vocalist Devin Reiche, guitarists Justin Escamilla and Eleazar Llerenas, bassist John Dolan, and drummer Zed Amarin.The ominous and apocalyptic music video was produced and directed by Tsunam Kyrdo of Tsunami Films and hosted by Tom Gaffey at the Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, California. The entirety of the video was shot in the basement of the theater, a grim underbelly said to be one of the most haunted locations in America.

Watch the Official Music Video for “I, Anachronism” from the EP:

Listen to more ANUBIS on Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com

“This is the most ambitious project ANUBIS has ever undertaken,” says lead vocalist Devin Reiche, “We got 3 makeup artists and almost 30 extras and just took over the theater basement. I’m actually kind of shocked by how smooth the filming process was, and how sick the final result ended up being.” With twisting camera angles and blood-spattered chords, the music video plays like a prophetic horror film, an ode to the band’s foreboding sound.

ANUBIS doesn’t compromise on their musicianship. Both guitarists are classically trained, and each member has a weighty history culminating in their present skills. Reiche was the original bassist for international thrash band Hatchet, and Amarin is a spokesman for Axis Percussion. They credit artists from across the metal spectrum as influences in their music: Blind Guardian, Helloween, Testament, Metallica, and Dead Kennedys to name a few. This melting pot of metal sounds sets them apart and garners excitement from fans and audiences. ANUBIS is making waves as the new band to watch in the LA metal scene and the devilish resonance of their music video for “I, Anachronism” is unmatched.

About ANUBIS

ANUBIS is a new rising force in the Los Angeles metal scene. Featuring veterans of local and national/international metal bands Hatchet, Tower Guard, Delusional Fate, and Esodic, ANUBIS combines the speed and aggression of thrash metal bands like Megadeth, Testament, Havok with the twin guitar attack and soaring vocals of melodic metal like Helloween, Savatage, and Iron Maiden. After releasing their debut EP Ashes in 2019 and its follow-up self-titled EP in 2020, ANUBIS is preparing to take its brand of metal to all of California, and the world!