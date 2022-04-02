Sin Quirin on the MKULTRASOUND on Aprils Fools Day/Cheap Trick Day

The two-time Grammy nominated guitarist will discuss his new project and his time with MINISTRY, RevCo and more. PLUS as always KISS trivia and other surprises.

In reference to SIGLOS, Sin reveals, “It’s been a long time coming and I’m so beyond excited to finally have this new project see the light of day. Our first single and video “Por Los Siglos” turned out just as I had envisioned it. It’s a slightly different sound and direction for me with this project and I couldn’t be happier with it. It had been some time since I had felt this enthusiastic about a new project so I hope you all feel the genuine excitement and emotion in this music. We have more music to unleash and can’t wait….