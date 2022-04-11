METROPOLIS TO REISSUE DELERIUM 1988-1994 CATALOG

Metropolis Records will be reissuing the first seven albums by DELERIUM, the alter ego of famed Canadian band FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY. These seven remastered albums include “Faces, Forms and Illusions” (1988), “Morpheus” (1989), “Syrophenikan” (1990), “Spiritual Archives” (1991), “Stone Tower” (1991), “Spheres I” (1994) and “Spheres II” (1994). All of these long out-of-print albums will be simultaneously released by Metropolis on very limited edition white vinyl sets and compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms on May 6th, 2022.

All of these albums can be pre-ordered via Bandcamp:

https://delerium-official.bandcamp.com/album/bundled-remastered-faces-forms-and-illusions-morpheus-syrophenikan-spiritual-archives-stone-tower-spheres-i-spheres-ii