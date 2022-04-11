NEW SILVER WALKS SINGLE

Blending ebm, industrial music, electronic psychedelia, punk and pure analog noise, silver walks hails from Philadelphia. ’tear me down’ is the lead single from their striking debut LP, ‘various positions’, featuring the sultry vocals of Coral Scere adorning a slow-burn beat by group leader daniel mccullough. Mixed by rock legend John Fryer (NIN, Stabbing Westward, Depeche Mode), ‘tear me down’ signals a bold new era for silver walks. The ‘tear me down’ EP also features a who’s who of the modern electronic scene; Tom Shear (assemblage 23), Daniel Belasco (glass apple bonzai), Thomas Rhymer (the russian white) and Tim Heireth (brand new idol, the lonely death) all contribute to a stellar, diverse record. Out today, April 8th on all major platforms via Pittsburgh’s Distortion Productions, with much more to come this summer.

https://silverwalk.bandcamp.com/album/tear-me-down

