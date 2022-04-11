SOCIETY 1 “I Never Saw You” Official Music Video – Support Request – For Fans Of: Black Sabbath, Alice In Chains, Danzig, Static-X

LA Based Industrial Metal band SOCIETY 1 has released the official music video for their new single, “I Never Saw You.” Written by Matt Zane, “I Never Saw You” is off of the band’s final album with the late bassist, Black Level Six, out NOW!

“The album is in memory of DV ‘Dirt’ Karloff. It is the last album we wrote and recorded together before his passing. The corresponding movie is entitled The Altered Noise. The album Black Level Six is the official movie soundtrack, which includes interviews with Dave Navarro, Raymond Herrera, Matt Zane and more.

Black Level Six is an experimental album. The idea was to ask the question, “What would a Society 1 album sound like if we recorded it in 1994 in a similar way that Nirvana recorded In Utero?” We heard they recorded the album in 6 days with Steve Albini and, of course, this was before Pro Tools. So some rules were set up for us such as ‘no vocal tune’ and ‘no copying and pasting vocals.’

The music was recorded in 4 days and guitar solos performed by Justin Manning were an additional day. Mixing took 5 days and was done by punk legend Greg Hetson of The Circle Jerks and Bad Religion.” – MATT ZANE

Black Level Six Track Listing



1. Death Screams

2. Bleed You Away

3. I Am The Walrus

4. The Ghost Remains

5. Get Up Again

6. Altered Noise

7. I Never Saw You

8. Love Is Dead

9. While You Mourn

10. Who Will Know

11. Bleed In Me

12. All For You

13. Ride The Pain

14. As I Die

The Matt Zane directed The Altered Noise follows Karloff through various phases of his career and also touches upon his incredibly successful profession as a tattoo artist that saw him inking up celebrities such as Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Steve-O.

“His life really was interesting, regardless if you’re a fan or not. He was

this young guy from the cornfields of Indiana that came out to Hollywood and within eight months he’s touring the world and that was just the

beginning of the story,” says Zane.

For more info visit Society1band.com

Catch SOCIETY 1 LIVE With Static X, Fear Factory, & DOPE:



02/25 @ The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

02/27 @ Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

02/28 @ The Showbox – Seattle, WA

03/01 @ Rickshaw Theater – Vancouver, CA

03/02 @ Knitting Factory Concert House – Spokane, WA

03/03 @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center – Garden City, ID

03/04 @ Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV

03/05 @ Ace Of Spades – Sacramento, CA

03/07 @ The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

03/08 @ The Historic El Rey Theater – Albuquerque, NM

03/09 @ Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OK

03/10 @ House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

03/11 @ The Aztec Theater- San Antonio, TX

03/12 @ House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

03/14 @ Buckhead Theater – Atlanta, GA

03/15 @ The Plaza Live – Orlando, FL

03/16 @ The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC

03/17 @ Baltimore Sound Stage – Baltimore, MD

03/18 @ Theatre of Living Arts – Philadelphia, PA