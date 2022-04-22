DER PROSECTOR BRING FIRE AND FURY WITH ‘STANDING IN THE EMBERS’

To say we live in turbulent times would be somewhat of an understatement and Der Prosector are emphatic when it comes to drawing their line in the sand. As Ged Denton explains, ‘Standing in the Embers charts the tragic end of my love affair with America as it begins to tear itself apart.’ It feels like nothing short of serendipity that Der Prosector were formed around the same time that Donald Trump took the presidency. ‘We had our noses rubbed in that administration’s functional insanity; filling their pockets and subverting democracy while they tried to drown us in bullshit… It was all too much.’

‘Anyone with an ounce of compassion had a bite taken out of their soul in 2020. And what did 2021 bring? More division, more hate and an actual insurrection. It has taken us a year to write this track, to get it all down. After losing our front man Digby, who had to step back from DP for personal reasons, I had to step up. And having survived another year I’m proud to say that I think I fucking have. At least the music came naturally; Jules Seifert is the heart of the songwriting, so when he fired over some incredibly fast-paced Big Beat/Punk drums and icy basslines, we knew this was going to be good. Andy Kenealy (guitars) and I worked to flesh out the music in a way that expressed our frustrations and fears without being predictable or familiar. Then everything went back to Jules and the cycle began again until it felt like we had the ghost nailed to the coffin.

‘The mentality of “Cult 45″ is unfathomable; it’s like they would burn this country down to the ground just piss the liberals off, and to them, any win is a win.

No mate, it’s not a win.

