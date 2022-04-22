Industrial Band Fleischkrieg Announces Limited US Concert Run

Industrial band, Fleischkrieg has announced a limited run of USA tour dates to support their latest full-length album, Herzblut.



April 22 – California City, CA – Neotropolis

April 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Bar Sinister

April 26 – Albuquerque, NM – The House

April 27 – Lakewood, CO – Antero Hall

April 28 – Lawrence, KS – Replay Lounge

April 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle Brewing

April 30 – Addyston, OH – Epic Live Event Center

May 1 – Huntington, WV – The Loud

May 3 – Dallas, TX – Ruins

May 4 – Austin, TX – Elysium

May 5 – San Antonio, TX – Hi-Tones

May 7 – Scottsdale, AZ – Pub Rock Live



Fleischkrieg‘s sound:Herzblut debuts the sound of “Brutalwave”, a sub-genre of industrial that blends the synth-pop of new wave with more aggressive metal elements. Songs such as “Fools Folly” and the cover of Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s “Relax” showcase this NEW sound in great detail.Herzblut is steeled in melodic synth, metal guitars, and apocalyptic vocals – packing a heavy enough punch both lyrically and sonically to keep any fan of industrial rock music listening from beginning to end.

More about Herzblut:

“Herzblut” translates to “Heart’s Blood” in German – a metaphor used to describe the total effort and sacrifice a person makes towards their life’s work. The album’s songs reflect different stages of this hero’s journey and the scars born in the process.

The songs often deal with the paranormal, aliens, and dystopian matrix/simulation theories. A night of alien abduction nightmares inspired vocalist Richard Cranor to write the song, “Bloody Prophets”.

The album also deals with much more introspective topics. “Parasite”, for example, documents the ordeal of never being able to free yourself from your worst self-destructive tendencies.