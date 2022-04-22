NEW WUMPSCUT EP ON METROPOLIS

Wumpscut (:wumpscut:) is Rudy Ratzinger, the beloved German electronic artist that brought forth the project in 1991. Through dozens of releases, Wumpscut has consistently submitted dark thematic electronic music to a devout fanbase that led to last year’s “Fledermaus 303,” their first new material in four years. Now, in 2022,



Wumpscut returns with a new EP entitled, “For Those About To Starve.” The new EP features 4 new tracks accompanied by 4 instrumental versions which will be released by Metropolis on compact disc along with all digital and streaming platforms on April 29th, 2022.



wumpscut: was first conceived in 1991, with his earliest works appearing in cassette-only form in 1991 (Defcon) and 1992 (Small Chambermusicians). These early works came to the attention of Vuz Records, who collected :wumpscut: to appear on their New Forms of Entertainment CD in early 1993, and released Rudy’s debut effort, Music for a Slaughtering Tribe, in December of the same year. In 1994, Rudy began seeking alternate outlets for his material, releasing a mini-CD on Ant-Zen Records in 1994 (Dried Blood) before creating his own Beton Kopf Media in 1995. The first nine months of 1995 were very productive for :wumpscut:, starting with the mini-CD Gomorrha in January and culminating with Bunkertor 7 in September. In February of 1996, :wumpscut: released The Mesner Tracks, a set of tracks that had appeared on various compilations over the years. :wumpscut: also appeared on the first of The Remix Wars, whereby Rudy remixed a number of Haujobb cuts while Haujobb returned the favor on a group of :wumpscut: tracks. It was this remix EP that was :wumpscut:’s first appearance on a North American label.

https://metropolisrecords.bandcamp.com/album/for-those-about-to-starve