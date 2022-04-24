The MKULTRASOUND PodCast Encore Presentation w/ Matt Zane

The MKULTRASOUND PodCast will return next weekend fresh from EXXXOTICA. Till then please enjoy this encore presentation w/ my co host Emily Sifrit as we interview thee Matt Zane.



Alex is joined by this weekends co-hostess Emily Sifrit designer and founder of the eKay Collection who just got a mention in GQ UK, and they speak with musician, suspension artist, actor, poet and author Matt Zane. Listen to us talk about Matt’s current video projects, his band Society 1 and California lifestyle during COVID-19. We’ll have music and music videos from Society 1 and PLUS for YouTubers. 4 music videos!

More on Matt:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Zane

twitter.com/lordzane?lang=en

www.facebook.com/MrZaneRising

twitter.com/LordZane