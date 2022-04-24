The MKULTRASOUND PodCast Encore Presentation w/ Matt Zane

Posted on April 24, 2022 by Alex Zander

The MKULTRASOUND PodCast will return next weekend fresh from EXXXOTICA. Till then please enjoy this encore presentation w/ my co host Emily Sifrit as we interview thee Matt Zane.

Alex is joined by this weekends co-hostess Emily Sifrit designer and founder of the eKay Collection who just got a mention in GQ UK, and they speak with musician, suspension artist, actor, poet and author Matt Zane. Listen to us talk about Matt’s current video projects, his band Society 1 and California lifestyle during COVID-19. We’ll have music and music videos from Society 1 and PLUS for YouTubers. 4 music videos!

More on Matt:

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matt_Zane
twitter.com/lordzane?lang=en
www.facebook.com/MrZaneRising
twitter.com/LordZane

Share Button
This entry was posted in Blog Headlines. Bookmark the permalink.

About Alex Zander

Alex Zander resides in Chicago, IL and is the founder and publisher of MK ULTRA Magazine, established 1995. He can also be heard on the MKULTRASOUND PodCast www.soundcloud.com/mkultrasoundpodcast

Comments are closed.